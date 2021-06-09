Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 11,350 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of SP Plus worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

