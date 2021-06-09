Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $172,671,060.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 35,609,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,070,414. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion and a PE ratio of 127.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.