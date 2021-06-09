Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

PTN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

