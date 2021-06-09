Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.420-1.440 EPS.

NYSE PANW traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $352.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,509. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $217.48 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

