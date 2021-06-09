Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.970-5.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.21.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,694,945. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

