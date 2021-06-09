Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Panther Securities Plc (LON:PNS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PNS opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.30. Panther Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The stock has a market cap of £48.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33.

Panther Securities Company Profile

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

