Papa John’s International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,573% compared to the average volume of 159 put options.

PZZA stock opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

