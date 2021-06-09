Paparazzi Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $12,014.54 and $51.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (CRYPTO:PAZZI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

