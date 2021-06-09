Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).
Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 569.50 ($7.44) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.86.
In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
