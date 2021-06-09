Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 569.50 ($7.44) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

