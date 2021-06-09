Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Plans GBX 7.20 Dividend

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.93) on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.60 ($6.19).

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

