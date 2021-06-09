Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.61. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 143,508 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.93.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.