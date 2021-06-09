Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells $333,330.80 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 416,481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

