Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.34. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$22.03, with a volume of 511,307 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$281.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.272977 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

