Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.33

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 34020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

