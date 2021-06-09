Patientory Trading Down 12.2% This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $14,994.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.91 or 0.00907623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.80 or 0.08946058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049315 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

