Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,221.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,631,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,781 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

