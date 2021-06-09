PAVmed Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 895% compared to the typical volume of 110 put options.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PAVmed by 48.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 195,606 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAVM. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

