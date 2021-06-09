PAX Gold Market Cap Achieves $113.95 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $113.95 million and $27.07 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,894.09 or 0.05220838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

