Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

PSFE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.03. 5,653,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a positive rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Paysafe Group Holdings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

