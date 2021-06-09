Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Mariana Garavaglia Sells 10,416 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

PTON opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

