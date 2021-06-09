Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 18,969 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 629,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 105,393 shares worth $1,083,109. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

