Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $8.68 Million in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 595,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,315,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 251,829 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $3,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $993.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.