Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) Shares Up 4.7%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.61. 931,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 970,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

