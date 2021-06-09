Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $3,858,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $265.20 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.