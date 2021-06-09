Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,313 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

JBHT opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.29 and a twelve month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

