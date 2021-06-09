Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,938,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 1,475,497 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,393,400 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITUB stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

