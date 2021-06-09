Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 207 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $11,059,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 77.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $381.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

