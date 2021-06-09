Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

