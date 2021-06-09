Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,272.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,272 ($42.75) and last traded at GBX 3,265.96 ($42.67), with a volume of 279301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,151 ($41.17).

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,241.06. The firm has a market cap of £10.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

