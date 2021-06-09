Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Personal Assets Trust stock opened at £473.29 ($618.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is £467.28. Personal Assets Trust has a 52-week low of £431.04 ($563.16) and a 52-week high of £476 ($621.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

