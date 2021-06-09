PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy Sells 10,000 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $387,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 402,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.