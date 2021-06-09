PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.03

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 113.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTR. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

