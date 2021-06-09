Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 615,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

