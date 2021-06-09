Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 241,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

