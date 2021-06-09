Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 2,264 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 942,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,020,780.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $243,731.04.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.26.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,066,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

