Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,164.93 or 0.99864285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.00 or 0.01056439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00387542 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.00488112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,101,500 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

