Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of PDM opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

