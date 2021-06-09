PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of PCQ opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
