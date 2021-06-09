PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE NRGX opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.