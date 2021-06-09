PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:PKO opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
