PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
