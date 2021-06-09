Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:MAV opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

