Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Shares of LULU opened at $331.00 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.69.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

