PirateCash Price Down 10.9% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,919.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,731,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

