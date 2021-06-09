Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.75. Pixelworks shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 501,286 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $196.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

