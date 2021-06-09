Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.58.

PLTK traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. 1,453,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69. Playtika has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.42.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

