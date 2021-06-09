Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.58

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.58 and last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 407991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -3,999.43%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

