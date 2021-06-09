Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Shares Down 2%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) shares were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 100,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 119,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48.

About Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.