Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,764. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $410.50. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.91 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

