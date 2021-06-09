Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,905. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

